Blue Zones Project® in Pottawatomie County announced that Will Rogers Elementary School (Will Rogers) has achieved designation as a Blue Zones Project Approved™ School, one of five in Oklahoma. This approval comes because of school leadership working through the Blue Zones Project School Pledge – a menu of research-based action items, which enable school leaders to create an environment that instills healthy lifestyle choices both today and for years to come.

A few of the ways Will Rogers is impacting student well-being include:

Starting a Walking School Bus that walks to school on the second Tuesday of the month.

Promoting healthy fundraisers such as jump rope for heart, natural movement games at the fall carnival, book fairs, and t-shirt sales.

Integrating physical activity into daily lesson plans. Many students say that they get online and even use gonoodle at home with their friends and family.

Implementing mindfulness programs such as Kelso’s Choices that aim to end tattling and empower kids through puppets, games and reinforcements (pencils, bookmarks, etc.)

The school places a strong emphasis on healthy students and looks forward to continuing to make healthy choices even easier with the support of teachers, staff and parents. With a strong district wellness policy to back them and impressive district-wide programs like the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Program they are poised for great success. The Fresh Fruits and Vegetable program is funded by the USDA and gives students the opportunity to try produce they may not have tried before. The are also given nutritional information, how the fruit is grown, where it is grown, how it can be prepared and eaten. When asked about the program one student commented, “I tried asparagus with my class and I thought it looked really gross. It looked like a pickle with little hairs on top. I tried it with my friends and I really liked it. Now I am obsessed with it. I eat it every time they serve it at school."

Brought to Pottawatomie County through an innovative sponsorship by the Avedis Foundation in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC, Blue Zones Project is a community-by-community well-being improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life.

Based on principles developed by Dan Buettner, National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author of “The Blue Zones” and “The Blue Zones Solution,” Blue Zones Project is designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to the built environment, policy and social networks.

About Avedis Foundation

Avedis Foundation is a private foundation with 501 (c) 3, nonprofit status, established in Oklahoma in 2012. Avedis seeks to measurably improve the health, wellness and quality of life for the people of Pottawatomie County and its surrounding communities. Avedis Foundation supports projects that directly benefit people from the communities we serve, particularly those projects that support overall well-being for any age group. For more information, visit avedisfoundation.org.

About Blue Zones Project

Blue Zones Project® is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city’s environment, policy, and social networks. Established in 2010, Blue Zones Project is inspired by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who identified five regions of the world—or Blue Zones®—with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates Buettner’s findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being. Currently, 42 communities in nine states have joined Blue Zones Project, impacting more than 3.3 million Americans nationwide. The movement includes three beach cities in California; 15 cities in Iowa; Albert Lea, Minnesota; the city of Fort Worth; and communities in Southwest Florida, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Wisconsin. Blue Zones Project is a division of Sharecare. For more information, visit bluezonesproject.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile, where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive life. With award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.