Funeral services for Louella “Lou” Godwin, 82, will be 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, May 13, 2019 in the Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel with Chaplain Matt Benedick officiating. Burial will be at the Lone Grove Cemetery.

The daughter of the late David C. and Vera Georgia Forguson Bray, Lou was born Nov. 18, 1936 at Lone Grove and passed away May 8, 2019 peacefully at her Ardmore residence surrounded by her family.

Lou and Herman F. “Doc” Godwin were married in 1956 and he preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 2016. She worked for Memorial Hospital as a unit secretary for many years before she retired. After retiring, Lou enjoyed working in her yard and with her flowers. She was a member of the Mattie Bruce Chapter of the Eastern Star and of the First Baptist Church

Lou is survived by her sons, Mike Godwin and his wife Rebecca, George Godwin and his wife Diana and her daughter Jacqueline Hays, sister Carolyn Smith and brothers Jay and Keg Bray, her grandchildren, Brandon Wade Godwin, Arianna Spencer, Joshua Kent Godwin, Tiffany Paddox, Traci Godwin, Chris Hays, Roxane Hays, Jayme Hays and Makala Hays, and her great-grandchildren, Avery Hays, Parker, Ava, Bentley, Devon, Josie and Faith Godwin, Lily, Aria and Layah Paddox, Jackson Buck, Ryker Billiott and Tytan Spencer.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory and words of comfort may be sent the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.