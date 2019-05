Bonnie Grace Workman and Alex Allen Workman of Holdenville announce the birth of a daughter, Juliet Kay Workman.

She was born at 11:58, May 1, 2019, in Shawnee. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.

She is the granddaughter of Jim and Sue Kunkel of Holdenville, Joan Wilkinson of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Ron and Retha Workman of Quinton.