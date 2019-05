Katie Hoff and Jonathan Hoff of Konawa announce the birth of a daughter, Hannah Karsyn Hoff.

She was born at 6:50 a.m., April 18, 2019, at St. Anthony Shawnee. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long.

She is the granddaughter of Allan and Karol Akerman of Konawa, John and Gloria Hoff of Atwood, and Jody and Melissa Mann of Stratford.

She has one sister, Bexley Hoff.