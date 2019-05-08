In the next few days, voters within the Jay Public School system will have a chance to make their voices heard officially.

Early voting for the May 14 Jay School Bond opens from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday at the Delaware County Election Board.

Day of voting takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, at the various precincts: 8, 10, 12, and 14 to 20.

Every vote, be it for or against, counts. It's that simple.

Think your vote doesn't count? Think again. In the April 2019 election:

• 1 vote determined Afton will have a new police force.

• 22 votes decided a Grove city council race.

• 7 votes decided the Leach School Board race.

• 12 votes determined who would serve on the Oaks Mission School Board.

Every vote. Every voice is needed to determine what direction the Jay School District - and the community as a whole - will take in the coming years.

If you believe the bond proposals are the right thing, then vote yes. If you believe the bond proposal needs to be changed, then vote no.

We won't tell you how to vote. That's up to every individual person.

But we will say, the actions of Jay voters are being watched far beyond the boundaries of the school district. How this vote goes may well determine what Jay looks like in the next 10 to 15 years.

One thing is for certain. The issue will be decided at the polls, and not on social media. The only way you can truly make your voice heard, is to exercise your right - your privilege - to vote.

Every voice counts. It's easy to argue for or against on social media. It takes time to step off of the soapbox and into the voting precincts.

One thing for certain, our students are worth the time and effort it takes to vote. Our votes count for them.

Kaylea M. Hutson is the managing editor of The Grove Sun and Delaware County Journal. Have an idea for a column or story? She can be reached at khutson@grovesun.com or 918-786-2228.