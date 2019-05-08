In an extraordinary move, former University of Oklahoma President David Boren asked in writing Tuesday to meet with regents about the sexual misconduct investigation of him.

The regents next meet Thursday and Friday in Norman.

“President Boren would like to directly and fully address the reckless course of conduct being pursued to shamelessly and falsely dishonor Oklahoma University and Mr. Boren’s period of service and history of accomplishment to OU,” his attorney, Clark Brewster, told The Oklahoman on Tuesday.

Boren, 78, a former Oklahoma governor and U.S. senator, retired last year after nearly 24 years in charge at OU.

A law firm hired by OU began investigating him last November after accusations were made to the university’s Title IX office. Regents were briefed on the law firm’s findings in April. Boren has denied wrongdoing.

Attorneys with the Jones Day law firm specifically investigated whether Boren ever abused his authority by making unwelcome sexual advances toward male aides and male students, according to a transcript of one of their interviews.

Another attorney representing Boren has blamed OU’s new president, Jim Gallogly, for the investigation. That attorney, Bob Burke, called the investigation a witch hunt and suggested it was harmful to Boren’s health. Regents in February defended Gallogly and insisted he is not behind the investigation.

“What I specifically want to do is affirm this board’s complete support of Jim Gallogly as president of the university,” Chairman Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes said in February after a closed-door meeting. “Also let me make it clear that he did not initiate nor is he involved in this investigation, which is being conducted by an independent third party.”

One former teaching assistant, Jess Eddy, has come forward publicly to allege Boren acted inappropriately toward him, the first time in 2010 in a hotel room in Houston. However, he denied in his first interview with Jones Day in February that anything like that had happened. He later asked Boren for money. Boren’s attorneys have called Eddy not credible.

Boren is asking to meet with the regents in a closed session, with Brewster present. Such a meeting would be outside the university’s written policy on dealing with Title IX complaints. That written policy stipulates the final say on the imposition of any sanctions rests with the president.

Regents did not have any immediate comment on Boren’s request or on Brewster’s statement.

