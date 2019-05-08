Shawnee resident Bonnie Lou Middleton, 73, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Shawnee.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, May 9, at Walker Funeral Chapel in Shawnee with Travis Wallenberg officiating. Interment will follow at the Tecumseh Cemetery.

Bonnie was born in Atchison, Kansas, on Aug. 28, 1945, to Jesse and Grace (Hurst) Gilliland. She graduated high school in Atchison with the class of 1963.

Bonnie married Abel Lackey on Feb. 2, 1965. On Nov. 11, 1994, Bonnie married James Middleton.

She retired from Gulfstream Aerospace, where she spent 29 years building jet aircraft. After retiring from Gulfstream, she went to work with her daughter at Angie-Momma’s Bakery and Gifts in Shawnee. Bonnie was a “project queen.” She could fix and enjoyed fixing just about anything. In addition to that, she loved to quilt, garden and paint houses.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister and brother-in-law, Una and Russell Willis; brother and sister-in-law Jack and Diane Gilliland; brother-in-law Ray Dame; and a stepson, Terry Middleton.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Ana Lackey of Buena Vista, Colorado; daughter, Angie Hayes of Shawnee; grandchildren Freddy and Kristi Lloyd, Chris Lloyd, Kaeli Hayes, Mikaela and Jake Heck, Stephanie and Dustin Daily, Racheal and Andrew Willcutt, Terri Sue and Errick Annanders, Tisha Howell and Portia Davis; multiple great-grandchildren; a sister, Ona Dame; brothers and sisters-in-law Richard and Linda Gilliland, and Tom and Nicky Gilliland; step daughter, Deana Middleton; Bonnie’s “other daughter” Jerrye Parks; and many other family and friends.

