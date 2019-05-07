A Wewoka man was killed Monday in an overnight crash on SH 9A near Earlsboro in Pottawatomie County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the accident occurred about 1:06 a.m. on SH 9A, south of Interstate 40.

A 2006 Dodge Ram driven by Thomas Lingle, 41, of Moore, was northbound on SH 9A as a 2014 Nissan Versa, driven by John Ralph Causey, 47, Wewoka, was attempting to turn southbound from the parking lot of the Biscuit Hill gas station, the OHP said.

As Causey's vehicle pulled out and entered the roadway, it collided with the Dodge Ram, the OHP said.

Causey died a the scene, the OHP said. Lingle was transported by REACT EMS to SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital Shawnee, where he was treated for injuries and then released.

Cause of the collision was listed as failure to yield, but condition of the drivers at the time of the crash is listed as being under investigation by OHP.

Seat belts were equipped and in use by Lingle, the patrol said. It was raining and roadways were wet at the time of the crash.