By Mike Tupa

Taton Hopkins picked the ultimate time to have the best round of his high school golf career — perhaps the best in his life.

After having shot 81 in the first round, the Bartlesville High junior snapped back to record 71 in the second round to finish with 152 on the opening day of the Class 6A boys state tournament.

His Bruin teammate Carson Rainbolt shot 155 (78-77).

The 54-hole tourney — being hosted by the Rose Creek golf course in Edmond — wraps up Tuesday with an 18-hole round.

“I know for a fact this was his best high school tournament round,” said Bruin head coach Jeff Rude about Hopkins’ score of 71 on the second 18. “He putted a lot better the second round. He had hit 36 putts in the first round, with several three putts. He told me he just felt better the second round. … That’s as good as ball strikes as I’ve seen him take.”

Three rough holes — a triple bogey and two double-bogeys — proved costly for Rainbolt during the first go-round.

His return trip proved much smoother, with five bogeys and 13 pars.

“He hit the ball pretty well,” said Rude.

Rainbolt is set to tee off at 8 a.m. on Tuesday; Hopkins gets underway at 8:45 a.m.