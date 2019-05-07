Eva Elizabeth England, long-time resident of the Shawnee/ Bethel Acres area, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Shawnee.

Eva was born July 15, 1940, in Biscoe, Arkansas to Lyndon Mansker and Lillian Ester (James) Wilson. She moved to Oklahoma her senior year of high school and graduated from Washington High School in 1958. Eva attended college at Oklahoma Baptist University and in 1959 married Jimmy England.

Eva was an amazing mother and grandmother. She was proud of her family, loved her pets (especially her deer), was an outstanding cook, enjoyed flower gardening and watching birds.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy England of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mitchell Westervelt of Gainesville, Texas; granddaughter and great grandchildren, Cara Walker, Isabella and Jackson Kralovic of Grove City, Ohio; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Ron Wood of Oklahoma City; brother and sister-in-law, Sonny and Mary Wilson of Eufaula, Oklahoma; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Annette Wilson of Oklahoma City; nephew and niece, Michael and Tammy Conaughty of Oklahoma City; nephew and son, Jason Wolfe, Xander Wolfe of Chicago, Illinois; nephew and children, Greg, Zach and Autumn Conaughty of Oklahoma City; cousins Brad (Hotshot), Greg and Scotty Caldwell; and numerous extended family.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; parents, Lyndon and Lillian Wilson; father and mother-in-law, Ray and Florence England; and sister, Mary Brewer.

Memorial services pending.