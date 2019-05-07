AARP Driver Safety Program

Local classes for the AARP Driver Safety Program will take place once a month, now until December. The one-day course is six hours in length. Drivers will be able to obtain a discount from their insurance carriers for taking the course.

The classes are open to all interested drivers, including those who have taken it in the past. Upcoming class dates are Wednesday, May 8, Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Oct. 23, and Nov. 19; and Saturday, June 15 and Dec. 14.

For more information, or to learn the time and location of an individual class, persons interested may call Frank Houck at 918-787-6532 or 918-801-5766.

Barkaritaville returns to Grove

The Fourth Annual Barkaritaville, to benefit the Second Chance Pet Rescue of Grand Lake, will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m., Saturday, May 18, at the Honey Creek Landing and Marina, located next to Honey Creek Bridge.

The event will include a “cheeseburgers in paradise” dinner hosted by the staff of The Parrot Steakhouse and Grill, live music and a charity auction. A rain date has been set for Saturday, June 8.

Tropical attire and flip-flops are encouraged. Tickets are available at the Second Chance Thrift Shop, 220 East Third, Grove, The Parrot, and at www.doitforthepets.com. For more information, persons interested may contact Carol Rice at 918-786-5750.

Toes in Grand Summer Kickoff Festival

Officials with the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and the Grove Convention and Tourism Bureau will host the second "Toes in Grand" Summer Kickoff Festival, on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1, at Wolf Creek Park in Grove.

The event will feature performances by Greg Dragoo and the Blond Stranger Band on Friday, and The COPA Reefer Band and Parrotville on Saturday.

Saturday evening will include a fireworks show. Other items will be announced closer to the festival dates.

For more information, persons interested may contact Donnie Crain, president, Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at www.groveok.org or 918-786-9079.

Grove Rotary LobsterFest

The annual Grove Rotary LobsterFest will take place at 5 p.m., Friday, June 21, at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 South Main, Grove.

Tickets are $75 and must be purchased in advance. Only 575 tickets are available for the event, which includes a silent and live auction.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the annual Rotary Foundation grants. Tickets will be on sale later this spring, for individuals and preferred tables with servers for 10 for $1,000. Tickets are available at groverotary.org.

SAT. 07.20

Grand Lake Bobber Drop

The 10th Annual Grand Lake Bobber Drop, sponsored by the Grand Lake Sports Center, gets underway at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday, July 20, when Sam Williams drops the first bobber from a plane hovering over the Honey Creek area of Grand Lake.

The event, which Williams calls an "on the water Easter Egg" type scavenger hunt, will drop thousands of numbered bobbers along the Grand Lake waterway at Honey Creek Bridge, Sail Boat Bridge, Monkey Island, Elk River Bridge and Bernice State Park - and all areas in between.

Williams said the plane will take off from the Grove Regional Airport shortly before 7:50 a.m., Saturday, so he can start dropping bobbers, beginning at 8 a.m. near Honey Creek Bridge.

He will then travel down the middle of the lake as he drops the bobbers. Bobbers will be released, 100 at a time, through the chute created especially for the event.

The Grand Lake Sports Center is located at 301 South Main Street, in Grove. For more information, persons interested may contact Williams at 918-786-2300.

Aquapaloza

Grab sunscreen and water supplies, what is known as the area's biggest on-the-water concert and raft up takes place on Saturday, July 20, as the 2019 Aquapalooza Grand Lake gets underway.

The tradition, which draws upwards of 14,000 partiers, is presented by 360GrandLake.com.

The 10th annual event takes place from 1 to 5 p.m., and is located between the spillways, just off the boat ramp at the Cherokee Area at Grand Lake State Park, in Disney. From land, the location is on Highway 28, east of the Disney Rock Cabins and the Pensacola Dam.

Bingo at the American Legion

Members of Grove’s American Legion Qualate-Pritchard Post 178 will begin hosting bingo at 6 p.m., on Saturdays, at the American Legion building located at 114 Broadway at the corner of O'Daniel Parkway and Broadway.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available with soda, water, tea, coffee, popcorn, nachos, chips, candy bars and other snacks.

Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Le Cathey at 918-786-9860.