Joyce Lynn “Jolyn” Sadler Winter passed from this life at the Wilson Nursing Center on April 27, 2019. She was a resident of Ardmore for almost 60 years. Born in Homer, Okla., to Edward and Georgia Strawn Sadler on March 25, 1931, she was of Teutonic, Celtic, and Southeastern tribal ancestry and reared in the strong values of her parents. She was the youngest of six children with a 21 year span between the oldest sister and herself.

Throughout her life she was called by many variations of that name: Joyce Lynn, Joyce, Joy, Jojo, Jugie, and Jo. Ever independent, in her midlife she wanted to change her name to Jolyn, and she did. As the baby of the Sadlers, her family spoiled her (as they should have), for she had a heart of gold and a zest for life. She was a spunky woman and a real pistol. Everyone adored her. She lit up every room she entered with her beautiful smile and vivacious energy.

In her younger years in rural Oklahoma, Joyce helped on the farm when needed and showed her nieces and nephews the ropes of growing up. Her pie supper desserts went first, as the boys always wanted to sit with her when they bought hers. She was a star basketball player, actress, and singer at the Woodland School House. After her graduation, she moved to Davis, where she lived with her sister Molly and waited tables at the local café. It was at this café, she met her future husband, who was on military leave with the express mission to find her; he had swiped her photo from his buddy’s locker. When he introduced his handsome self, she said, “Oooh la la.” Both were quite stunning, and when they would enter a room, it was often whispered that they must be movie stars.

Joyce Lynn Sadler married Bennie Nyles Winter on Oct. 1, 1949, and thus began their lifetime love affair filled with adventures that included raising a family of five, birthing and racing quarter horses, writing and editing books and short stories, painting, being entrepreneurs, and educating themselves. They were a power couple before that became a popular moniker. You rarely saw one without the other as they balanced family, work, and life’s challenges together.

She was an expert seamstress and would stay up all night before Easter to make her children diaphanous creations, yes, of her own design. Her daughters’ chiffon, caped dresses were talked about for years. She was filled with joy when people complimented anything she designed for herself or for her children. Jolyn was a wonderful cook and fed her family well: everything from Swiss steak and mouth-watering biscuits and gravy, to homemade cinnamon rolls and fruit fried pies. Family favorite dishes were Chop Suey and Cherry-0-Cream Cheese pie, which she made sure everyone enjoyed as often as possible.

Jolyn had one of the strongest work ethics around. Our mother would never hire someone to do something she could do for herself because she could do anything she set her mind to do. Never afraid to get her hands dirty, and when needed, she made significant contributions to the family household income. Having been out of the workplace a number of years to rear her children, she applied at Uniroyal, and when the interviewer began to ask her the questions, she said, “I WANT THIS JOB!” She was a passionate woman. She was hired on the spot. She also worked as a manager for Braum’s, where her store was one of the top rated ones in the country.

Always dressed to the nines and as sparkly as possible, makeup perfect, and every hair in place, even when doing housework, we would ask her, “Mom why do you dress up when you iron?” She said, “Because your dad likes to see me dressed up.” Since she was such a looker, we could hardly wait for her to bring cookies or cupcakes to our grade school parties. Our friends would whisper to each other about how beautiful our mother was.

Our mother could be described as a Samurai: one devoted to family service and a Hostess with the Most-est. Your comfort and well-being were her primary pursuits when in her home. Mom was the poster child for the perfect daughter/daughter-in-law/friend. Many a week she spent preparing a delicious recipe of food for both sets of parents and then traveled the highways to take it to them. She helped take care of several elderly people because they didn’t have anyone to help them. She was a nurturer.

She was always her husband’s partner in whatever plan they might want to try. From a trip to Mexico to buy purses and saddles and framed pictures to market in the U.S.A. to raising and racing quarter horses, or starting a new business, they did it together.

Mom loved her children fiercely. She also expected them to do the right thing. When we didn’t, we knew without even seeing her that she would not be happy. She especially loved to tell people our full names, which were unique and garnered a lot of praise when she recited them.

When visiting mother in our adult years, she never let us leave the house without trying to give us something. She was a giver. And she was a decorator. When she developed a new creation, she made sure anyone who liked it got a replica, from wreaths for our walls to decorated towels and floor stools. She also invented a few items as well. If you complimented her on something, she might just give it to you.

Mom remained proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, always encouraging us to complete our goals and excited to hear each time she learned of another one completed. We appreciate the important things she taught us through her actions and deeds: creativity, integrity, honesty, gratitude, and truthfulness. She demanded that we be responsible.

Our mother made each child feel like he or she was the most important and most loved; each time we visited, she would open her front door, clasp her hands together and gleefully shout, “Get in here!”

Joyce Lynn (Jolyn) Sadler Winter is survived by her five children: Schahara Suzanne Winter and husband Rusty Hudelson of Levelland, Texas; Scheryl Sharisse Winter and husband Doug Williams of Ardmore; Scharmagne Suzette Winter and husband Saad Hineidi of Dallas; Christopher Thomas Winter and wife Christine of Clarkston, Wash.; and Schaunon Simone Winter and husband Mark Gilman of Evergreen, Colo. Her grandchildren include, Tania Hudelson-Moody and Stuart; Matt Williams; Darcy Hudelson-Lewis and Bobby; Zack Williams and Autumn; Elizabeth Findlay and Regina; Chris Gilman; Carson Winter; Schyeler Gilman; Bridger Winter; Sierra Gilman; Hannah Winter. She was great-grandmother to Samuel Moody, Madison Moody-Partain and Brent, Zan Williams, Remi Williams, and Van Lewis. She was sister-in-law to Wally Winter and Nico, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Joyce Winter is preceded in death by her husband Bennie Nyles Winter, parents Ed and Georgia Sadler, sisters Inez Shoemaker, Argeree (Ree) Pearson, Ella Mae Stevens, Mallinee (Molly) Carter, and brother Don Sadler.

Our family would like to thank the Wilson Nursing Center for the exceptional care and love shown to our mother and a special thank you to Maranda Betz and family for excellent home care. In lieu of flowers and a service, Joyce Lynn Winter will be cremated. Her ashes will be joined with her beloved husband Bennie N. Winter’s ashes, which will feed the earth of the historic Winter Cemetery (established by cavalryman, saddler, and frontier rancher Charles Winter) at their shared and beautiful Sandy Bear Creek monument. The surviving family members will host a private ceremony for them both, honoring and celebrating their lives and relating memories under the shade trees of Sandy Bear, Bennie and Joy together again, just as it should be. The family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

We love and will miss our matriarch, who endeared herself to everyone she met. Well, done sweet mamma. Well done. We will anticipate the time you open the door of your new home, spread your welcoming arms as you did in this life, and we again get to hear you say to each of your children and loved ones, “Get in here!”

Services are “Entrusted To” Hale’s Funeral Home of Davis.

Online condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com.





