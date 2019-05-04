Continuing their amazing season, the athletes at Rising Star Gymnastics attended their AAU Advanced State Championships in OKC. Athletes Levels 4 and Platinum competed for the state title ‘Champion’

Blakely Howard, Level 4 8-10 yr olds came back to Shawnee as All Around State Champion as well as State Uneven Bar Champion and State Beam Champion. Blakely also placed 2nd on Floor and 3rd on Vault for the 8-10 yr old age group.

Jaycee Cross Level 4 age 10-11 division came back as All Around State Champion as well as State Vault, Beam, and Floor Champion

Calista Schardt Level 4 age 11 and older division returned with a first place on Floor. She placed 2nd on Vault and Uneven Bars and 3rd on Balance Beam.

Abby Modlin Level 4 age 7-9 yr olds placed 1st on Beam and 1st on Floor

Addison Taron Level 4 10-11 yr olds placed 1st on Uneven Bars and 2nd on Floor Exercise.

Elektra Coughran Level 4 10-11 yr olds placed 2nd on Beam and 3rd on Floor

Optional Platinum Athlete, Bella Koepke came home as All Around State Champion with a first on Uneven bars with a 9.775, First on Beam with a 9.45, First on floor with a 9.35 and Second on Vault with a 9.3.

Abby Modlin and Addison Taron will be attending the AAU National Championships in June at Disney World in Orlando. If you would like to sponsor the athletes, donations can be sent to Rising Star Gymnastics Booster Club 1819 N Harrison Ave, Shawnee 74804.