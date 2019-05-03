Delaware County is among 52 Oklahoma counties declared disaster areas Wednesday, May 1 by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, the aftereffect of April 30 storms that battered northeast Oklahoma and other parts of the state.

Ottawa and Craig counties were also included in the declaration that allows state agencies to make emergency purchases needed for areas hit by the storms.

The declaration is also the first step toward seeking federal assistance should it be deemed necessary.

The order is in effect for 30 days and could be amended to include additional counties.

Officials from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management are asking residents impacted by the storms to report property damage at damage.ok.gov.

Impact in Miami

“Judging by the debris, it looks like we had a small tornado,” said Miami Police Chief and Emergency Management Director Thomas Anderson.

He said the storm rolled into town about 3rd and M NW near the Neosho River and continued east.

Tornadoes also were reported in Lincoln, Murray, Okmulgee, Nowata, Wagoner, Rogers, Bryan and Atoka counties over the course of the night. Delaware and Craig counties saw high winds and heavy rains.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said the Tuesday storms led to the deaths of a 55-year-old man in Tulsa and a 58-year-old woman in Bokchito.

“There was a lot of tree damage, a lot of power line damage,” Anderson said. “We had a few trees hit houses, but no injuries and no significant structural damage other than a couple houses being hit by trees.”

A meteorologist from the Tulsa office of the National Weather Service was expected to evaluate the damage Thursday, May 2.

Power outage

A piece of sheet metal got entangled with a string of insulators on one of two main Grand River Dam Authority feeder lines near Tar Creek causing a power outage for much of Miami Tuesday, April 30 according to GRDA spokesman Justin Alberty.

The incident happened around 6 p.m., Alberty said.

“They (repair crews) had to go in, take all the safety precautions to get set up and remove it,” he said. “That got us back on.”

He said there also had been damage to a pole between Fairland and Afton that was being replaced Wednesday.

Crews from Claremore and Tahlequah assisted City of Miami utility department workers with restoring power to areas that were affected by damaged utility poles and power lines.

Torrential rains accompanied the storm.

According to Oklahoma Mesonet, Miami had received 5.57 inches of rain as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, while the readings in Jay listed 5.08 inches.

Crews from Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative (REC) worked throughout the night on Tuesday to make repairs throughout the Grand Lake coverage area - including parts of Grove and rural Delaware county.

The Oklahoman, a sister publication of the Grove Sun, also contributed information to this report.