Clarence Leon Tully, age 92, of Oklahoma City, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Services will be graveside services in Fairview Cemetery, Shawnee, at 10 a.m., Monday, May 5, followed by a memorial service at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City at 1 p.m.

More information will be announced by Walker Funeral Service.