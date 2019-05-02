GCTC is offering many thanks to Hobby Lobby for donating a 2014 Volvo day cab to the Gordon Cooper Technology Center diesel technology program. Hobby Lobby diesel tech Jeremiah Davis and shop co-manager Don Smith drove the truck to GCTC Tuesday morning. Jeremiah Davis of Shawnee is a 2000 graduate of the GCTC Diesel Program. He has worked as a diesel tech for Hobby Lobby 13 years. The Hobby Lobby maintenance facility in Oklahoma City employs more than 80 mechanics to keep some 400 trucks on the road.