The following cases recently were filed at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska:
Civil Cases over $10,000
April 17
Wells Fargo Bank NA vs Rachel Jones, foreclosure
Warren American Oil Company LLC vs Ace American Insurance CO and Fred Daniels and Sons INC, breach of contract
First Guaranty Mortgage Corp vs Robyn L. James-Roberts, foreclosure
April 18
Copper Homes Inc. vs Sherrie Beyen, foreclosure
Pennymac Loan Services LLC vs Joseph Ray Williams, spouse of Joseph Ray Williams, occupants of the premises and the Bettie M. Wilson Revocable, foreclosure
April 22
Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs Truman Robert Wiggs, Suzanne Wiggs, USA ex rel the SEC OF HUD, Cach LLC, John Doe as occupant of the premises and Jane Doe as occupant of the premises, foreclosure
April 25
Calvary SPV I LLC vs Debbie S. Tubb, indebtedness
April 26
JP Morgan Chase Bank NA vs Victoria Brumley, foreclosure
Kobe A Minor Blackmon, by and through Mark Blackmon, Christy Blackmon his mother, Mark Blackmon and Christy Blackmon vs Kevin Buford and Christy F. Buford, personal injury
The Money Source INC vs Raymond W. Smith, foreclosure
Divorces
April 17
Sierra Wenner vs Brandon Wenner
April 22
Erika Lynn Cole vs Joe Dean Cole
April 23
Kymberlea Smith vs Lee Charles Smith
April 24
Angela Sue Perales vs Louis Carlos Perales
Kathryn Edwards vs James Eugene Edwards
Marriages
April 17
Wanda Michelle Ward, Owasso and Kyle Hopper, Hominy
Shianne Angel Sarcoxie, Skiatook and Austin Lee Crank, Skiatook
April 18
Robin Christine Kosel, Tulsa and Jared Cabe Taylor, Tulsa
April 26
Leah Dawn Strahm, Pawhuska with Zachary Ryan Burgan, Pawhuska