Wednesday

May 1, 2019 at 12:01 AM


The following cases recently were filed at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska:


Civil Cases over $10,000


April 17


Wells Fargo Bank NA vs Rachel Jones, foreclosure


Warren American Oil Company LLC vs Ace American Insurance CO and Fred Daniels and Sons INC, breach of contract


First Guaranty Mortgage Corp vs Robyn L. James-Roberts, foreclosure


April 18


Copper Homes Inc. vs Sherrie Beyen, foreclosure


Pennymac Loan Services LLC vs Joseph Ray Williams, spouse of Joseph Ray Williams, occupants of the premises and the Bettie M. Wilson Revocable, foreclosure


April 22


Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs Truman Robert Wiggs, Suzanne Wiggs, USA ex rel the SEC OF HUD, Cach LLC, John Doe as occupant of the premises and Jane Doe as occupant of the premises, foreclosure


April 25


Calvary SPV I LLC vs Debbie S. Tubb, indebtedness


April 26


JP Morgan Chase Bank NA vs Victoria Brumley, foreclosure


Kobe A Minor Blackmon, by and through Mark Blackmon, Christy Blackmon his mother, Mark Blackmon and Christy Blackmon vs Kevin Buford and Christy F. Buford, personal injury


The Money Source INC vs Raymond W. Smith, foreclosure


Divorces


April 17


Sierra Wenner vs Brandon Wenner


April 22


Erika Lynn Cole vs Joe Dean Cole


April 23


Kymberlea Smith vs Lee Charles Smith


April 24


Angela Sue Perales vs Louis Carlos Perales


Kathryn Edwards vs James Eugene Edwards


Marriages


April 17


Wanda Michelle Ward, Owasso and Kyle Hopper, Hominy


Shianne Angel Sarcoxie, Skiatook and Austin Lee Crank, Skiatook


April 18


Robin Christine Kosel, Tulsa and Jared Cabe Taylor, Tulsa


April 26


Leah Dawn Strahm, Pawhuska with Zachary Ryan Burgan, Pawhuska