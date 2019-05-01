OKLAHOMA CITY — After a two-round process, members for the first Oklahoma Agriculture Youth Council have been chosen and will begin their year of service in July.

This council was created by Secretary of Agriculture, Blayne Arthur to develop future agricultural leaders in Oklahoma through professional development, industry exposure and experiential learning. The Council consists of upcoming high school seniors representing the agriculture industry from across the state.

“The Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is extremely proud to invest in the future of Oklahoma agriculture through these young leaders,” said Sec. Arthur. “I am excited to see the impact the first Agriculture Youth Council has on our industry.”

Agriculture Youth Council members include Gage Banning, Pawnee; Adyson Blakey, Stillwater; Tori Booker, Headrick; Landri Chaplin, Weatherford; Colby Cook, Cushing; Kyra Elliott, Calumet; Blake Failes, Cherokee; Abby Jeffrey, El Reno; Kensington Kerbs, Shawnee; Reagan Klaassen, Hydro; Tayten Lierle, Hydro; Pace Mittelstaedt, Amber; Jager Pifer, Kansas; Erin Slagell, Hydro; Cooper Sneary, Alva; Jentry Squires, Kingfisher; Madison Stephens, Weatherford; Ellie Throckmorton, Guthrie; Piper Turner, Arcadia; and Carson Wheeler, Luther.

The council will be a year-long term, with approximately 8 sessions throughout the year. Sessions will include visits to Oklahoma agricultural companies and organizations, opportunities to learn about the legislative process and job shadows with industry professionals. In addition, students will participate in leadership and professional skill development activities and receive information regarding preparing for college