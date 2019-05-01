PAWHUSKA

OBI blood drive set for May 2

An Oklahoma Blood Institute community blood drive for Pawhuska is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. May 2, at the Elks Lodge. Call Randi Chesbro at 918-335-7197 for an appointment.

RURAL REVIVAL

Retail Success bootcamp planned

Rural Revival is selling tickets for a Retail Success Bootcamp, scheduled for 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. May 15, at the Pawhuska Community Center. Bob Negen is the speaker for the event. The theme for the day will be: How to Run a Business that Doesn’t Run You. Attendees will learn how to gain customers, increase sales, work fewer hours while staying on track, and create a business that runs smoothly even if you aren’t there. Tickets include lunch, provided by the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce. For tickets, go to www.ruralrevival.com/products/retailsuccessbootcamp. Tickets are $35.

COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS

First Osage Gathering set for May 18-19

The Oklahoma Quarter Horse Association (OQHA) will be hosting the first annual Osage Gathering on May 18-19 in the indoor arena at the Osage County Fairgrounds, 320 Skyline Drive, Pawhuska.

OQHA is offering a full slate of American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Versatility Ranch Horse classes and the AQHA Ranch Riding classes for American Quarter Horses and AQHA Ranching Heritage Bred Horses. There will be two judges with classes being held over two days.

The versatility ranch horse division demonstrates the performance, versatility and conformation of the American Quarter Horse in six classes — ranch riding, ranch trail, ranch reining, ranch cutting, ranch cow and ranch conformation.

All-Around Versatility Ranch Horse cash awards are $500 for open, $500 for amateur and $250 for youth. To be eligible for points for the all-around versatility ranch horse title, one horse one rider must enter and show in all three categories. To qualify for the all- around versatility ranch horse, one cattle class must be included and the horse must also show in conformation. One additional class from the remaining category must be entered and shown. Additional classes may be entered and shown and will also count toward the All- Around. In order to compile all-around points, all horses must be placed in each class. After totaling credits, the horse receiving the highest number of credits in that division will be placed first for the All-Around versatility ranch horse in that division and receive additional points based on the number of horses competing for the all-around title.

For information on stalling, bedding, entries contact Oklahoma Quarter Horse Association, 5506 N Rockwell Ave, Bethany, Oklahoma 73008-2040, (405) 440-0694 voice, (405) 440-0649 fax, Email: okqha@sbcglobal.net, Website: www.okqha.org. Entry forms are available on the OQHA website.

While in Pawhuska visit the Food Network Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s Mercantile. Free tours of the Lodge where the TV show is filmed on the historic Drummond Ranch are available during the horse show dates.

KAW LAKE

‘Focus on Fishing’ event scheduled May 11

Bob Hurley presents Kaw Lake Association’s Kids Focus on Fishing for children ages 5 to 12 May 11, at Pioneer Cove, Kaw City. A $7 pre-registration entry paid by Tuesday, April 22, entitles all children to a free T-shirt and hot dog lunch. Registration for those registering after the deadline is $10.

“The Kids Focus on Fishing event offers a wonderful educational experience by providing hands-on learning opportunities on water safety, baiting, and fishing, just to name a few,” said Shanna Stierwalt, executive director of Kaw Lake Association.

Pre-registration is available by completing the form available at the Kaw Lake Association office located at 700 Morgan Square E, Kaw City; Kaw City Hall; at www.Kawlake.com and on Kaw Lake Association’s Facebook page. Emails may be sent to kawlakeassoc@kawcityok.net.

Check-in is Saturday morning, 8-9 a.m. May 11 followed by mini-seminars from 9-10 a.m. The brief programs include water safety, casting safety and fish identification. Kids will be allowed to fish from the bank from 10-11:30 a.m.

Each child will be assigned to a team. When a child catches a fish, they will report it to the team leader. All members of the team catching the most fish will receive a prize donated by The Bass Federation.

Prizes will be awarded at noon, followed by a free lunch for registered participants. “Also, this year we are offering a Gene Hindman Scholarship and awarding five participants with free registration in his honor. We are also implementing a biggest catch of the day plaque in his honor,” Stierwalt said.

“Mr. Hindman was an avid fisherman for years at Kaw Lake. His family set up a memorial fund to go to the Kaw Lake Association, and this is how we have chosen to honor him. We have enough currently in the fund to do this for at least five years,” she added.

Organized by the Kaw Lake Association, Bob Hurley presents Kids Focus on Fishing is also sponsored by city of Kaw City, Kay Electric, The Bass Federation, Kaw Lake Educational Foundation, US Army Corps of Engineers, First National Bank, Hideaway Marina, Pioneer Cove Marina, Carys Septic, The Attic Boutique, Nga Wells State Farm, and Jimmy’s Ski and Marine.

The mission of the Kaw Lake Association is to promote tourism and economic development of north-central Oklahoma and south-central Kansas. It is one of 11 multi-county organizations that work with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association to promote the state tourism industry, Oklahoma’s third largest industry. Kaw Lake Association is a member of Green Country Marketing Association.

For more information contact the Kaw Lake Association at 580-269-2213.