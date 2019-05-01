Shawnee's No. 2 doubles team is headed to the 6A State Tournament this weekend.

Hayden Powell and Grace Bryant took third in their Regional after a long day of rain delays in Ponca City Monday. they will play this Friday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

This is the second year in a row that Powell has qualified for state. She went with partner Krystal Garza last year.

Olivia Stobbe just missed the state tournament in No. 1 Singles. She placed fifth, just one win away. Stobbe is only a sophomore so she will be a force over the next two years.

Bryce Warren and Rose Templeton finished sixth at No. 1 doubles and Lyla Boutdara-Stout took eighth in No. 2 singles.

Seminole qualified five of their six players for state.

Lilea King and Ashley Baker came in second at Regionals behind Byng. Grace and Olivia Waters had to beat McKenna Anthony and Rachel Goethe from Tecumseh to take fourth and win a spot in this week's state tournament in Oklahoma City. That was a rematch of a three set match from the Shawnee Invitational last week. The Waters twins won the match in Shawnee too.

Mikenlea Snyder also qualified for state with a fourth place finish in No. 2 singles. The sophomore will have an early start at the tennis center Friday morning.