Shawnee police on Monday released the traffic report for a fatal crash earlier this month involving a pickup and a man on a riding lawn mower.

Darold Michael Madden, 36, died from injuries he suffered in the accident, which occurred about 9 p.m. April 12 on Federal Street near Pottenger Avenue.

While Madden was riding the mower west on Federal Street in the westbound lane, a 1998 Chevrolet pickup driven by Thomas W. Hicks, 46, also was westbound when the pickup struck the lawnmower from behind.

The officer's narrative shows the riding lawnmower had no rear lights and did not have a slow moving vehicle placard. The report indicates there was no improper action by Hicks.