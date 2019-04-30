At the end of this column, there is a request for items, corrections and comments. I expected someone to correct me on a statement made last week. I reported that the FBI occupied the top floor of the Classen Building. The law offices had relocated to a building on north Pennsylvania Avenue, known as 50 Penn Place. The evacuation took place at that location. I apologize for the misinformation.

The coming weekend is full of activity. Garage sales will line the streets and residents will still be taking advantage of the clean-up days. Sales start Friday and run through Saturday. The deadline for listing a sale on the Copan map is 5 p.m. Tuesday. The contact number is 918-532-5492.

The word from Dewayne Bryan is that he will not be able to cook on Saturday due to a schedule conflict. Hopefully he will return in June.

The school calendar has exploded with year-end activities. Parents and grandparents are busy trying to keep their calendars updated.

A basketball skills camp started at 3:45 p.m. Monday and runs through the week. FFA members are attending the state convention in Oklahoma City and will return on Thursday.

The elementary track and field day is scheduled for Wednesday at Sheets Field starting at 9 a.m.

On Thursday, the 4-6 grade classes will enjoy time away on a field trip to the Gathering Place in Tulsa..

On Friday, the track team qualifiers will compete at Western Heights School in Oklahoma City. Last week, there was an excellent article written by Mike Tupa about Aaron Hunt and his accomplishments in pole vaulting. He is the son of Angie and Adam Hunt.

The spring carnival is on the calendar for 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Elementary and middle school students will gather for class pictures at 8:30 a.m. on Monday. High school class pictures will be taken at 12:30 p.m. Sports physicals are scheduled from 12:30-2 p.m. The fee is $15.

A valedictorian/salutatorian dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday at the New Life Wesleyan Church at 445 S. Caney Street.

On Tuesday, the Beta Club Ball Tournament will start at 9 a.m. in the big gym. The all-sports banquet is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

The Hope Community Church is sponsoring a “Hope 4 Kidz” program on Wednesday evening and Sunday morning. The youth enjoy a meal and Bible based activities at the Church located at 110 E. Weldon.

The United Methodist Church has changed the Sunday morning worship time to 9:30 a.m. There will be 30 minutes of youth praise and worship before the traditional service at 10 a.m. For more information contact Kelly Lannan.

The senior citizens building at 310 E. Weldon, opens at 10 a.m. on Thursdays for lunch at 11:30 a.m. This week, the menu is lasagna, cheesy biscuits, green beans, salad and dessert.

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492