Pottawatomie County 4-H would like to congratulate and recognize Piper Goodson on being one of 20 youth selected to attend a two-week residential science academy on OSU-Stillwater campus. Camp T.U.R.F (Tomorrow's Undergraduates Realizing the Future) students will interact with professors and explore a variety of careers in horticulture and landscaping, with hands-on activities at the botanical gardens, field research stations, a turfgrass research center, greenhouses, research laboratories and design laboratories, as well as special OSU facilities such as the Insect Zoo. This is a great learning opportunity for youth to have a on campus college experience and gain experience in a career field. Piper is the daughter of Josh and Lindsay Goodson, an 8th grade student at South Rock Creek school, and will attend Tecumseh High School in Fall 2019.