Megaan Lafferty’s determination to excel academically not only shows in her grade point average, but in the fact that she’ll be graduating one year early.

“I gave up playing my favorite sport volleyball, so I could focus more on my education. I doubled up on classes and I’ve kept my GPA high,” said Lafferty, an Oklahoma Union High School senior who’s also taken 18 hours of college credit.

For her hard work, Lafferty has been selected as the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, Patriot Auto Group and Truity Credit Union April Student of the Month.

“I’m very honored and grateful to be selected for something as big as this,” Lafferty said.

She plans to enter the nursing program at Coffeyville Community College to obtain her associate’s degree and then Rogers State University to become a registered nurse.

Throughout high school, Lafferty has been involved in everything from singing in school choir, being active in the National Society of High School Scholars to winning first place at a STEM competition at the University of Tulsa.

She has also been a cheerleader all of her high school years, and last year she received a varsity all-American cheer nomination.

“I got a selected as cheer captain this year and that really took me out of my comfort zone,” said Lafferty.” I was able to be more confident in myself as far as taking a leadership role, and it opened my eyes to a different role I didn’t know.”

School officials added that Lafferty has shown leadership consistently at Oklahoma Union. She has been on Student Council for all three years of her high school career and has been a member of National Honor Society for two years. As a member of NHS, Lafferty has worked to better the school through several student activities like locker prizes, chalking the sidewalk, and bringing in motivational speakers.

“We help with literacy night at the elementary school, read for Dr. Seuss Day, provide an Angel Tree for students at our school, and do a lot of fundraisers,” said Lafferty.

Plus, as cheer captain, she plans pep assemblies, assists in putting on middle school dances and making posters and locker signs.

“All of these efforts are important in leading our school in a positive way, and Megaan has a big impact at Oklahoma Union through her involvement,” said Oklahoma Union Principal David Lovelace.

He also pointed out that Lafferty’s dedication to others extends well beyond the school.

“She has consistently visited an assisted living center with Student Council, where she has gotten to know a few of the residents very well,” said Lovelace. “She has also gone with the choir to sing at the veterans center several times, and during her freshman year, she visited kids at Saint Francis Children’s Hospital as well.”

Lovelace added that Lafferty wants to be a positive influence on others, and it shows in her attitude and commitment to making Oklahoma Union a rewarding experience.

“She is a hard worker in everything she is involved with, and she does not mind being behind the scenes as long as the job gets done,” he said.