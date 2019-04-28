MADILL — Throughout the years, many teams have tried to knock off the Plainview Indians boys track team when it comes to the regional championship.

Saturday afternoon, many tried, but once again it was the Indians who walked away with yet another Class 4A regional championship as they held off a strong challenge from Madill by 30 points.

Plainview won the title with 156 points, as the Wildcats totaled 126 points.

The Class 4A state track meet will begin next Friday at Catossa High School.

The Indians took third in the 400 relay with a time of 44.60, with Madill in fourth at 45.72.

Madill did win the 3200 meter relay with a time of 8:27.45, with Plainview in second at 8:34.45.

Jaxon Clemons claimed third in the 100 meter dash for Plainview with a time of 11.53, with Madill’s Mateo Fajardo in fifth at 11.80. Reese Sommerville took seventh for Plainview at 11.92.

Chris Bennett took third for Madill in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:35.33, with Plainview’s Michael Lloyd in seventh at 11:02.98.

Plainview won the 800 meter relay with a time of 1:32.43, with Madill in second at 1:33.30.

Madill’s Dylan Parnacher took second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.86, with Jaxon Clemons earning fifth at 23.53, and Madill’s Mateo Fajardo in sixth at 25.30.

The 800 meter dash proved to be beneficial for Madill as Miguel Duran and Diego Ibarra went 1-2 in the race with times of 2:04.37 and 2:05.34 respectively.

Plainview’s Lane Willoughby took fourth at 2:05.90, with Benjamin Hicks in eighth at 2:08.06.

Blake Nowell raced his way to gold for Plainview in the 400 meter dash with a time of 49.83, with Parnarcher finishing second for Madill at 50.56. Caleb Bogges also finished third for Plainview in the event with a time of 51.55. Madill’s Brandon Serrano finished sixth in the event with a time of 53.65.

Carter Hamilton took fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.58 for Plainview, with teammate Joshua Hottel in sixth at 43.83.

Duran won the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:43.29, with teammate Ibarra in third at 4:43.52.

Plainview was led by Benjamin Hicks in fourth at 4:53.63, with teammate Michael Lloyd in fifth at 4:54.47.

Plainview won the 1600 meter relay with a time of 3:27.05, with Madill in second at 3:29.07.

Hunter Eggenberg won the high jump for Plainview clearing 6’4”.

Jade Sullivan qualified for state in the pole vault event for Plainview clearing 12”, with Madill’s Eric Gray finishing third clearing 8’6”.

Eggenberg took third in the long jump event at 19’4”, with teammate Tyson Al-J’bour in fourth at 19’1”.

Kenny Sutherlin took fourth in the shot put event for Plainview with a toss of 123’7”, with teammate Lane Johnson in seventh at 118’5”.

Plainview’s Eli Russ won the shot put event with a toss of 48’9.50”, with teammate Wade Robinson in third at 45’10”, and Zane Campbell in sixth at 44’3”.