A woman charged for allegedly trying to get contraband into the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud back in 2017 has received a suspended sentence on a felony charge.

Pottawatomie County District Court records show Mary Albicker, 38, of Tulsa, pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to bring contraband into a penal institution. She received a 12-year suspended sentence in the case, with that sentence running concurrently to another case in Tulsa, according the judgment and sentence filed this week.

Albicker was arrested and charged back in 2017 and was among three suspects seen fleeing the area after an attempt to get the items over the prison fence. Deputies said 11 packages of contraband — the size of miniature footballs — were found. Most contained tobacco products but cell phones were found as well.

DOC guards were able to recognize Albicker as one of the suspects since she had recently been released released from the prison, according to initial reports in the case.