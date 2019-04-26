TECUMSEH — Jake Trice smacked a game-winning, two-out single to right in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday as Tecumseh defeated Ada 7-6 to launch a district tournament doubleheader sweep of the Cougars.

Trice’s game-winning hit on an 0-2 count scored Tristin Anthony, who reached base on a one-out throwing error.

Ada’s four errors led to four unearned runs. Tecumseh committed three errors, leading to two unearned runs.

Gage Boatman doubled as Tecumseh finished with five hits.

Tecumseh starter Jayden Shafer gave up six runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. Reliever Tyler Thompson, who picked up the victory, struck out five batters in 1 2/3 innings.

Tecumseh then wrapped up the tournament crown with a 13-4 blitz of Ada. The Savages compiled 10 hits, all singles, to go along with five walks and four hit batsmen.

Kane Ainesworth went 3 for 4 while Caleb Kelsey went 2 for 4 with two runs and five runs batted in.

Carson Fletcher got the pitching victory as he surrendered just three hits and one unearned run in six innings. Fletcher registered four strikeouts and one walk.

Tecumseh improved to 23-11.

