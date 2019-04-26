This season there’s been a lot of firsts for the Plainview Indians baseball program.

Under the guidance of first-year head coach Ryan Luhmann, Plainview achieved its first 20-win regular season since 2017, finishing second in district 4A-3.

Thursday afternoon, the Indians chalked off another first, winning their first payoff series since 2016.

Plainview used a pair of dominating performances to easily sweep aside Seminole by scores of 12-0 and 9-1 to win the Bi-district championship, as the Indians punched their ticket to next week’s Class 4A regional baseball tournament.

Game One

Plainview 12

Seminole 0 F/4

Layne Davis put on a pitching clinic when it mattered most Thursday in game one.

Davis tossed a five-inning no-hitter, finishing with just one walk and eight strikeouts, as the Indians won the opening game of the series via run-rule in four innings.

Plainview scored one run in the first, before piling it on with five in the second and six in the third to finish off the game.

Britton Sperry led the Indians offense going 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI’s and two runs scored.

Jake Geurin and Trevor Burton each finished with two RBI’s in the game, with Bryson Stricker, Clay Christensen, and Payton Webber each earning one RBI.

Game Two

Plainview 8

Seminole 1

While the second game did have to go the distance as far as innings were concerned, it didn’t slow down the Indians offense as they closed out the series with a seven-run victory.

Plainview opened the game with three runs in the first inning, before adding three more in the third.

Seminole got on the board with one run in the fourth, before the Indians got one run in the fourth and fifth innings to seal the victory.

Clay Christensen led the Indians with two RBI’s in the game while going 2-for-2 at the plate.

Britton Sperry, Trevor Burton, and Chase Owen each had one RBI in the game.

Burton also got the win on the mound for the Indians, throwing five innings of work. He allowed one earned run on two hits with five walks and six strikeouts.