Oklahomans have four opportunities in April and May to shred sensitive documents for free in Lawton, Oklahoma City, Shawnee and Tulsa. AARP Oklahoma is once again collaborating with community partners to host free, drive-through shredding events. You do not have to be an AARP member to participate.

“Your documents will be shredded on site and you’ll have peace of mind knowing you’ve taken an important step in the fight against identity theft and fraud,” said Joe Ann Vermillion, AARP Oklahoma state president.

These free shredding events are for residential customers only. To protect your identity, the AARP Fraud Watch Network recommends shredding paperwork which includes personal information such as account numbers, birth dates, passwords, PINs, signatures and Social Security and/or driver’s license numbers. To protect your privacy, consider other items that include names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses. When in doubt, shred it!

Individuals who pre-register at 1-877-926-8300 or online at the events below will be entered to win a micro-cut shredder.

Saturday, April 20

• Tulsa — 9 a.m. to noon at News on 6 KOTV, 303 N. Boston Ave.

Hosted by AARP OK and News on 6. Register at aarp.cvent.com/TulsaShred19

• Oklahoma City — 9 a.m. to noon at News9, 7401 N. Kelley Ave.

Hosted by AARP OK and News9. Register at aarp.cvent.com/OKCShred19

Friday, May 10

• Shawnee — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community Market of Pottawatomie County, 120 S. Center Street

Hosted by AARP OK. Volunteers will also be accepting food bank donations. Register at aarp.cvent.com/ShawneeShred19