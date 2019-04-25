Expand your personal library while supporting the efforts of the Friends of the Shawnee Library at the group’s Spring Book Sale, hosted Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, at the library, 101 N. Philadelphia Ave.

Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 3, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

The sale will feature gently-used and donated books in a variety of genres and for all age groups offered at reasonable prices.

Proceeds from the sale go to help the Friends in their financial support of library programs and activities throughout the year.

For more information, visit the library, call 275-6353 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/shawnee.