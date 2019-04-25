The third annual News-Star Best of Preps event is May 6.

This year's event is going to be bigger and better than the first two as students from the area are recognized for their achievements in sports and academics.

Bryant "Big Country" Reeves will be the VIP guest, and for the second year in a row, Patriot Auto Group in Chandler is giving away another new Jeep Renegade to the Student of the Year. The other 15 finalists for Student of the Year will receive scholarships from $250-$500.

Nominated students have been notified by letter and have a code to order their tickets. Others wanting to purchase tickets for the event have two options — a $30 ticket that includes dinner or a $15 balcony seat without dinner. For more information and tickets, go to: www.news-star.com/preps