Arvilla Mae Clapp w/pic

Mrs. Arvilla Mae Clapp, 81, of Barnsdall, passed on at 2:30 A.M. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Barnsdall with her family by her side.

A family dinner will be held from 11 AM till 1 PM on Friday, April 26th at the First Baptist Church in Barnsdall. Graveside services and urn interment will be 1:30 P.M. on Friday in the Ethel Reece Cemetery at Barnsdall with Rev. Larry Kelley officiating. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Arvilla was born at Barnsdall, Oklahoma on December 28, 1937 to Mary Edna Bass and Richard Edward Miller. She was the seventh child of ten.

Arvilla was a seamstress throughout her life. She loved to crochet pineapple doilies which she has given to most of her family. She loved to quilt, garden and collect marbles. She was a member of the First Baptist Church at Barnsdall.

Arvilla was married to Edward T. Clapp on August 3, 1970 and would have celebrated 49 years this year.

Survivors include her husband, Edward T. Clapp of the home at Barnsdall, four children, Dianna Thornburg of Fairfax, Okla., Danny Hill and wife Lee Ann, Peggy Hill and Patricia Reeves and husband Tony all of Barnsdall, one sister, Mary Grayson of Pryor, Oklahoma, two brothers, Glen Miller and wife Clotis and Virgil Miller both of Barnsdall, seven grandchildren, Jason Dolen, Angela Frazee, Christopher Thornburg, Zachary Hill, Johnny Reeves, Bobbi Jo Reeves, and Luke Reeves, and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, James Dale Hill, by her parents, three brothers, Willie Miller, Walter Miller and Roy Miller, three sisters, Wanda Allison, Cleta Barretta and Alice Barger.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org. or send cards to the family at P.O. Box 60, Barnsdall, Oklahoma, 74002.