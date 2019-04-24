By Christy Summers

Benny (H.E.) Benjamin


Benny (H.E.) Benjamin, went home to his Lord on Feb. 27, 2019. A graveside service will be held Fri. April 26, 1:00 pm at Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend and/or come to a reception following at the Hampton Inn.