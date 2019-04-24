Tecumseh and Seminole girls golfers beat the weather and got their Regional Tournaments in Tuesday.

Tecumseh played in Canadian at Arrowhead Golf Course near Lake Eufala. They qualified for the 4A State Tournament as a team. The team includes Baylee Kennedy, Channing Scallorn, Emily Bingham, Baylee Crawford, and Skye Branham.

They will play at Lake Hefner South on May 1 and 2.

Seminole's Lady Chieftains played in another Lake Eufala area course at Fountainhead in Checotah.

They didn't qualify as a team, but Brynna McAlvain, who shot a 95, and Addy O'Daniel, who shot a 102, each qualified for the 3A State Tournament at Westwood Park Course in Norman on May 1 and 2.

On the boys' side, Prague shot a team score of 369 thanks in part to an 87 by Brady Thorpe. That qualified Prague for a 2A Regional.

In 3A, Seminole and Chandler qualified for a Regional as teams. Bethel's Cole Dyer and Alex Brown qualified for Regional play as individuals.