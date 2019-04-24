Addison Kate Colvard, of Calera, left this earth too soon on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the age of eight. She was born in Durant on July 15, 2010 to Jason and Elizabeth Colvard.

Addie has lived in Bryan County all her life and attended Northwest Heights and Calera Schools. She was currently in third grade at Calera and was on their softball and basketball teams. When she wasn’t playing softball and basketball, she dedicated her time to the University of Gymnastics and Spirit Champs. Her favorite pastimes were tumbling, drawing, reading, and spending time with her cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandma, Melissa Colvard and great-grandpa Donald Ralston.

Loved ones left to cherish Addie’s memory are her parents Jason and Elizabeth Colvard of Calera; brother Lincoln Colvard of Calera; Poppa and Nana Terri and David Pulis of Mannsville; grandpa Mickey Colvard of Oklahoma City; grandparents Lisa and Matt Falk of Carney; aunts and uncles Leslie and Bruce Dunn of Stillwater; Jeremiah Colvard of Oklahoma City; Gracie Colvard of Oklahoma City; Katelyn Falk of Carney; Nathan Falk of Carney; Mykaela and Eli Webber of Edmond; cousins, Kinley Dunn and Sydney Dunn along with other extended family members and many dear friends.

Services to honor Addison’s life will be held 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Fusion Bible in Durant with Pastor Jim Pena officiating. Interment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery in Calera with Carter “Trey” Matthews, Andrew Piper, Scott Phelps, Brandon Hill, Gary Eubank, and Clayton Yarbrough serving as pallbearers. A visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brown’s Durant Funeral and Cremation Service.

Online condolences may be made to the family at brownsfuneralservice.com.