MEEKER — Oklahoma Christian hurler Nate Kwan tossed a six-inning six-hitter Monday in a 10-1 victory over Meeker.

Kwan whiffed eight and walked two.

Cam Holt recorded Meeker’s only extra-base hit, a double, and finished with two hits. Jacob Martin singled twice, including a third-inning RBI with Holt scoring.

Tanner Holliman, Oklahoma Christian’s three-hole hitter, went 3 for 3 with a home run, three runs scored and two runs batted in.

Budgie Cameron started on the mound for Meeker and took the loss after giving up three hits, two runs and one walk in three innings.

Meeker blitzed Victory Christian 12-6 Saturday behind a 14-hit attack.

Martin went 3 for 5 with two doubles. Leadoff hitter Kade Brewster also went 3 for 5.

Raceton Sedlacek, Caleb Chapman and James Green added two hits apiece with Sedlacek doubling. Green stole three bases and scored four times.

Meeker will entertain Community Christian for a 1 p.m. doubleheader Thursday in Class 3A district play.

Meeker is 1-0 versus Community Christian this season.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.