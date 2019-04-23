Earl Armstrong

Earl Taylor Armstrong, 67, formerly of Nowata, died April 15. Services will be held at 1 p.m. April 26, 2019 at Benjamin Funeral Chapel in Nowata. Arrangements areunder the direction of Benjamin Funeral Service.

Zayne Steffen

Zayne Romeo Allen Steffen, stillborn son of Gerarlene and Zakery Steffen, of Dewey, died Thursday.

Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Arvilla Clapp

Arvilla Mae Clapp, 81, of Barnsdall, died April 19.

A family dinner will be held at the Barnsdall First Baptist Church on Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Ethel Reece Cemetery at Barnsdall. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jimmy Shambin

Jimmy “Jim” Dean Shambin, 56, of Dewey, died Friday. A celebration of life will be held April 26, at 2 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Christian Smelser

Christian Kalizsewski Smelser, 25, formerly of Bartlesville, died April 15. Services will be held at 1 p.m., April 23 at the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory, in Bartlesville. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Richard Fay

Richard Allen Fay, 69, of Bartlesville, died April 18, 2019.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Peyton Nichols

Peyton Wayne Nichols, 22, of Bartlesville, died April 18th. Services will be April 23 at 2 p.m. at the Humble Road Church in Ochelata, with interment to follow at the Ochelata Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.