SHAWNEE – Oklahoma Baptist struggled to transition the ball as the Lady Bison fell, 20-2, to Rockhurst on Saturday afternoon in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action.

Coming on in relief of Lauren Scott, Courtney Barnickle posted five saves in the second half to set a new career record for saves. Barnickle, who only needed four saves to break the record coming into Saturday's contest, has now collected 283 saves. Sabrina Attaway, who played from 2013-16, was the previous record holder with 281.

Madison Gordon scored OBU's first goal of the game to break a run of eight straight goals by Rockhurst to open the game. Emery Kennedy then converted on a free-position shot for OBU's final goal of the game, as well as the final goal of the first half.

Oklahoma Baptist (5-7, 1-6 RMAC) hosts Colorado State-Pueblo for the Lady Bison's final home game of the season on Thursday, April 25. First draw is set for 6 p.m.