The Seminole Chieftains won the team title at the Coweta Track meet on Friday and the Lady Chieftains took fifth. In Ardmore, The Tecumseh Savages took second and Shawnee Wolves took seventh while the Lady Savages claimed eighth place and Shawnee came in 15th. Bethel didn't place as a team in the Kingfisher meet, but several Wildcats and Lady Wildcats placed well in individual events.

Ardmore Invitational

Tecumseh's Alex Schovanec and Emily Hall continued their success in throwing events.

Schovanec threw his personal best in the discus and the second-best throw in Class 5A this year with a 153'11" effort to win the event. He also placed fifth in the shot put.

On the girls' side, Emily Hall won the shot put with a 38'3" throw. That is the fifth best throw in 5A this year.

Kyle Henry won an event for Shawnee. Henry won the 800m run, finishing just ahead of Clayton Rackley from Tecumseh who took second.

When Tecumseh runs as a team, few others can keep up. The Savages won the 4x400 relay with Shawnee coming in third. The Savages already own the best time in 5A this season. Tecumseh's 4x400 team includes Jared Cheatwood, Raymond Thomas, Clayton Rackley and Jaxon Day. Shawnee's 4x400 team is Clifford Littleton, Kyle Henry, Tristan Bieber and Isaiah Willis.

That same Savage relay team took second in the 4x200 race. Only Carl Albert was faster. The Savage 4x200 is in the top ten in the state this year.

THS also took second in the 4x800m race with Shawne just behind in third.

Tecumseh's 4x800 team is the fourth best in 5A this season. The team consists of Anthony Billy, Cheatwood, Clayton Rackley and Day. Shawnee's 4x800 includes Littleton, Henry, Blaine Bennett and Andrew Shapard.

Lady Savage Kayla McGruder won two events and medaled in another. McGruder won the 800m and 1600m runs and took sixth in the 400m. McGruder's 800m time of 2:26:88 is the second fastest in all of 5A this season. She ran a personal best time in the 1600m and improved her fourth best time in 5A this season. She is also running the sixth fastest times in 5A in the 400m.

Kaylie Henry brought home a second-place medal for Shawnee in the 300m hurdles. She also ran on two relay teams. Isaiah Willis also brought a third-place medal back to Shawnee. He finished less than a quarter of a second behind the winner. Willis has the 16th best time in 6A this year.

Anthony Billy took fourth in the long jump for the Savages. He has the 10th best jump this year in 5A.

Coweta Tiger Classic

Michael Tiger and Richard Bolt each won two events to help lead the Seminole Chieftains to a team title in the Coweta Tiger Classic

Tiger won the 400m and 800m races and Bolt took the title on the longer races, winning the 1600m and 3200m. Bolt owns the fourth best time in 4A this season in the 3200m. Daquery Sewell and Tanner Hoskinson took fifth and sixth in the 3200m. Sewell and Hoskinson took third and sixth in the 1600m. Charles Barlow took third for Seminole in the 400m.

Tanner Grant and Justin Hamilton each placed in the 110m hurdles. Grant took second and Hamilton took fifth. Grant has the seventh best time in his class this season. Keiran Marshall put more points on the board for the Chieftains with his fifth-place finish in the 100m and the 200m.

Hamilton and Saybion Battles each cleared 5'10" in the high jump to win second and fourth place respectively. That height is in the top 15 in 4A this year.

Cepado Wilkins, Hamilton and Jaxon Bond came in third, fourth and fifth in the long jump. Wilkins' jump would be in the top ten in the state. Deyton Jackson came in sixth in the discus.

In the relays, Seminole won the 4x800m, 4x400m and 4x200m relays, and took second in the 4x100m.

The Lady Chieftains also received some great individual performances. Aly Lauderdale took second in the 400m and fourth in the 200m for Seminole.

Cienna Works took fifth in the 3200m run. Annabell Hallmark also came in fifth in the 1600m.

In the relays, the Lady Chieftains won the 4x800m relay.

In the field events, Aubree Powell and Kaylyn Cotner took third and sixth in the high jump.

Brittni Parks won the Pole Vault and Destiny Trujillo came in fourth.

Kingfisher Invitational

Colton Ingmire was the top placer for Bethel with a seventh-place finish in the 3200m run.

Devin Acklin placed eighth in the 100m dash for the Wildcats. Garrett Washburn took eighth in the 330m hurdles and ninth in the 110m hurdles.