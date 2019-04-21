Seminole State College has named Kelsie Guy as its new Educational Foundation Advancement Coordinator. In her role on campus, Guy will assist the Foundation with special events and fundraising and will also provide administrative support.

Guy grew up in Prague, Okla. and graduated from Prague High School. She attended SSC for one year and then transferred to Oklahoma State University, where she received her bachelor’s in human science, studying Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Guy worked at Boone Pickens Stadium during her time as a student at OSU in the suites on game days. She also worked a number of campus banquets and events.

“Working at OSU helped fuel my passion for the event field,” Guy said.

After graduation, she worked as a banquet captain for a year before moving into her most recent role as an event coordinator at PDC Productions. Through both of these career choices, she was able to gain valuable insight and further her experience within the event industry.

“I’m very excited to be working with the Foundation and can’t wait to challenge myself with this new role. SSC is such a tight-knit community and family, so I’m very excited to have the chance to return to this atmosphere.”