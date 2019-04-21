After handling the competition in district play this season, the Plainview Indians found themselves on the wrong end of things Friday night against the Sulphur Bulldogs in the semifinals of the Lake Country Conference tournament.

After handling the competition in district play this season, the Plainview Indians found themselves on the wrong end of things Friday night against the Sulphur Bulldogs in the semifinals of the Lake Country Conference tournament.

Saturday afternoon, another district foe returned the favor to the Indians in the form of the Byng Pirates, who claimed third place in the tournament with an 8-4 victory at Marietta.

Byng scored two runs in the top of the second, before Plainview responded with three runs in the bottom of the third.

First it was Trevor Burton tying the game with a two-RBI single to left field, before Braden Landis gave the Indians the lead with an RBI groundout.

Plainview was able to add a fourth run to pad its lead in the bottom of the fifth through a balk, which allowed Bryson Stricker to score.

Unfortunately, the Pirates came back with a response in the top of the sixth with two runs to tie the game, before winning in the seventh with four more runs.

Burton allowed four earned runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched with six strikeouts and three walks.

Plainview (22-9) will finish the regular season Monday on the road against Kingston.

Kingston 12

Lone Grove 4 F/6

It was a rough end to the tournament for the Lone Grove Longhorns, who were defeated by eight runs against the Kingston Redskins.

Kingston took the lead in the top of the first inning with one run, before Lone Grove responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first.

Isaac Coffman connected on a two-run home run to left field which put the Longhorns in the lead.

Unfortunately, the Redskins responded with two runs in the top of the second, followed by four in the third and three in the fourth to regain control of the contest.

Ethan Barnes managed an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth, before Cooper Robinson scored on a passed ball to make it 10-4.

But Kingston scored to runs in the sixth to invoke the run-rule and claim the victory.

Kort McCurtain took the loss on the mound for Lone Grove, throwing three innings of work. He allowed seven runs (0 earned) on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts.