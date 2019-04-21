OBU hosted its 2019 Service Awards Luncheon Tuesday, April 16, on its campus in Shawnee. The annual event recognizes employees for milestone years of service. This year, the University recognized 38 employees for a combined 440 years of service.

Alan Dodgion, plumber, was honored for 40 years of service.

Those honored for 30 years of service include Gary Nickerson, assistant vice president for technology services, and Dr. Dale Utt, associate professor of biology.

Two individuals were honored for 25 years of service, including Dr. Kevin Hall, Ida Elizabeth and J.W. Hollums Chair of Bible and professor of religion, and Dr. Sherri Raney, professor of history and political science.

Dr. Sid Watson, professor of English, was honored for 20 years of service.

Six individuals were honored for 15 years of service, including Debbie Alt, secretary for alumni; Terry Banta, groundskeeper I; Dr. Brian Camp, professor of family science; Janice Powell, admissions office administrator; Dr. John Powell, professor of history; and Jason Young, HVAC technician I.

The following individuals were honored for 10 years of service, including Dr. Alan Bandy, Rowena R. Strickland Professor in New Testament and associate professor of New Testament; Dr. Robert Cloyde, senior director of development; Lisa Cook, senior student financial services counselor; Corey Fuller, Ruth Jay Odom Professor in Fine Arts, associate professor of graphic design, and chair of the Division of Art and Design; Chasity Harjo, prospect information coordinator; Rachel Hawkins, director of library collections; Debbie Jack, Recreation and Wellness Center staff assistant; Gerry Nixon, associate professor of accounting; Dr. David Whitlock, chancellor; and Jeffery Wiseman, reserve police officer and armed security sergeant.

Honorees for five years of service include Dr. Matthew Arbo, Jewell and Joe L. Huitt Professor of Religious Education, assistant professor of biblical and theological studies; Kelley Chlouber, secretary, College of Business; Kenny Day, marketing and communications director; Susan Donnelly, campus nurse; Stephen Draper, instructor of digital media arts; Darla Kasterke, tech support specialist; Jessi Masterson, admissions counselor; Dr. Lepaine McHenry, dean of the College of Nursing; Adam Nickerson, network infrastructure administrator; Dr. Alan Noble, assistant professor of English; Justin Pierce, assistant professor of instrumental music; Jenna Quantz, dispatch and switchboard operator; Megan Smith, assistant professor of nursing; Gretchen Trimble, director of development for Shawnee; Joshua Whitlock, lead facilities services technician, maintenance; and Dr. Kellie Young, assistant professor of education.

