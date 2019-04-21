Like pioneers just before the 1889 Land Rush, hundreds of families stood poised at Sooner Park at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for the annual Egg Drop sponsored by Spirit Church to begin.

After registering, families posed for pictures with the Easter Bunny, played on inflatables and made their way to age-designated areas for each hunt.

Emily Jenkins, who attended with her husband and four children said, “We've gone for years. Our kids love it and we love it. Great atmosphere and it's a great church.”

Jeremy and Baoyue Manning brought their 18-month old, Jordan, to the Easter egg hunt.

“This is his first time,” Baoyue Manning said. “It's a really nice day for this. The helicopter will drop eggs, which is really cool.”

Chloe Novak, age 1.5, was at her first Easter egg hunt as well.

“She did good. She's quite competitive,” said Jennifer Hoover who attended with Chloe's father, Ross Novak.

“She's been practicing at Nonni and Papa's house,” Novak said. “She started practicing with color. They would tell her to get a certain color.”

Hoover added, “[w]e're learning numbers and colors. Easter's coming up so we thought we'd practice with the eggs. She calls them all purple, but that's okay. She's learning.”

Saturdays can be busy, so some parents arrived at different times.

Sara Sosnowski brought her younger daughter, Adelina, 20 months, while her husband, Joseph Sosnowski, took their older daughter, Penelope, 6, to a soccer game. They planned to go to the park after the game.

Speaking of her older daughter, Sosnowksi said, “Penelope is really polite. She knows we don't push, and we don't try to take things from others. When she was 3, she just got three eggs and was happy. This year she's 6, but she'd probably be happy with six eggs.”

Senior Pastor Darryl Wootton said Spirit Church has been doing the hunt for about 10 years.

“It started off very small just in our local neighborhood, and it keeps growing every year — just a way to show Bartlesville and the surrounding community that our church loves them, and we have kids that are smiling which makes us happy,” Wootton said.

“So, the egg drop, the helicopter, the food trucks, the police and fire vehicles are here — all the inflatables, all the prizes. It's just a bunch of fun. The weather is beautiful. We prayed,” he said with a chuckle.

Spirit Church began the first year with just 1,000 eggs, and this year there were 77,777 dropped.

“Seven being the perfect number, we thought, let's go for it,” Wootton said.

Pastor Jodi Faulkner made announcements from the bed of a truck while Pastor Ike Amaro drove around in a golf cart making sure things were running smoothly.

Faulkner greeted the families, directed them to the registration table, inflatables, the Easter Bunny for pictures and food trucks.

Faulkner also encouraged families to attend the church of their choice on Easter Sunday and provided the times that Spirit Church's east campus, located at 2121 S. Madison Blvd., would have services Saturday evening at 5 and 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Near the helicopter landing area were several groups of lawn bags of candy-filled eggs marked for each age group. Periodically, the helicopter would land and be loaded with eggs for the next hunt.

Spirit Church hired Tulsa County Helicopters based at R.L. Jones Airport in Jenks to conduct the egg drop with flight instructor Brad Askew as this year's pilot.

Becky Woodward, who owns the company with her husband, Chuck Dixon, said, “We've been doing this egg drop for 10 years I think. It gets bigger and bigger every year. We have 13 of these events this weekend — nine today and four tomorrow.”

Woodward said, they don't have to do anything special to the plastic candy-filled eggs. They are not taped, and they normally do not open up or break.

Amaro said, “[w]e have at least 200 volunteers who have generously given their time today to make today a great day. The sun is shining. We're having a great day at the egg drop,” he said.

“We started yesterday setting fields. Our first volunteers arrived today at 7 a.m., and we'll finish right at 3 o'clock to get to the service this evening. We enjoy doing it every year,” he said. “Happy Easter from Spirit Church.”