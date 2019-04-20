After a three year hiatus, the Southern Oklahoma Hiring Conference will be returning next week. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 over 50 employers from Carter, Love and Murray Counties will be at the Ardmore Convention Center looking to fill open positions.

Ardmore Development Authority Director of Marketing and Industry Relations Andrea Anderson said the current unemployment rate for Carter County is 3.6%. That number is even lower in Love County (2.1%) and Murray County (3.2%).

“Those numbers are so low it basically means most people who want jobs currently have jobs. But there are still so many positions with all of these employers that need to be filled,” Anderson said. “Not everyone realizes just how many opportunities are out there, so our goal is to get those out in front of people.”

Anderson said the event will showcase a variety of positions covering a wide range of interests. While she is unsure of the specific openings because they often vary day to day, some of the employers that will be at the event include WinStar, Michelin, Mercy, The Chickasaw Nation, and the City of Ardmore. Every employer is ready to hire.

“Employers are going to be ready to hire and bring you onboard,” Anderson said. “So we’re asking everyone to treat this seriously and to come in basically ready for a job interview.”

She suggests dressing appropriately for the type of job you’re looking for and to have your resume ready and up to date. Printers will be available for those needing to print resumes, and Southern Tech will be providing computer stations to facilitate online applications.

“So many companies use online applications,” Anderson said. “If you’re talking to one of the employers and they ask you to fill out an online application, you can just walk across the room to fill it out, and they’ll get it that day.”

For a more complete listing of the employers who will be attending, find The Southern Oklahoma Hiring Conference on Facebook. The direct link is at www.facebook.com/Southern-Oklahoma-Hiring-Conference-2219151618302580/. This page also includes a list of tips to help you make your best impression.





If you go

What: Over 50 employers from Carter, Love and Murray Counties looking to fill open positions

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Where: Ardmore Convention Center





