KELLYVILLE – Meeker upended Okemah and Kellyville Friday afternoon.

In the first game of the afternoon, the Bulldogs blanked Okemah 12-0.

Meeker scored three runs to start the game. They added three more in the fifth and six runs in the sixth frame.

Budgie Cameron led the club going 2 for 3 with two runs batted in and two runs scored. He also walked once.

Raceton Sedlacek and Dakota Gabbert drove in two runs each. Sedlacek scored three runs in the and drew two walks.

As a team, Meeker walked eight times.

Kade Brewster pitched a shutout and fanned three.

In game two, Meeker beat Kellyville 13-6.

Early on, Meeker traded runs with the hosts but a six-run seventh inning put the game out of reach.

Martin went 2 for 5 with three RBIs.

Caleb Chapman and James Green added multi-hit games against Kellyville.

Cade Patterson earned the win. He gave up four earned runs but struck out three and walked one.

Meeker (16-8) host Oklahoma Christian School Monday at 5 p.m.