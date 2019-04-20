POCASSET – Fresh off scoring 51 runs in two games, Asher kept the momentum with a 10-5 triumph over Clever Friday.

Trevor Martin and Austin Custar went yard. Custar led the club with four RBIs.

Asher compiled 15 hits as nine players went in the scorebook with a hit.

Jake Dobbs and Martin had three hits on the day. Dobbs had a team-leading three singles.

Patch Hamilton and Braydon Sanders recorded two hits.

Dylan Williamson had the team's only triple in the win.

Martin struck out 8 in four innings of work.

Asher (21-9) travels to Washington Monday.