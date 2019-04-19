A few brave souls have already signed up to rappel down the First Bank building in downtown Ardmore.

The University Center of Southern Oklahoma started a fundraising campaign with Over The Edge, a nonprofit that works with organizations to raise money through rappelling challenges, last month. During the last UCSO board of trustees meeting, President Peggy Maher said the fundraiser will help build a second building for the UCSO campus and more programs.

“We’re exploring now what some of those programs could be,” Maher said.

Maher said college and career prep courses for high schoolers are a possibility.

“We’ve explored it as kind of a shared resource for high schools in the area,” Maher said. “We have some other smaller ideas, in addition to our main vision, to add more degrees and programs.”

Maher said even without the additional programs, the center is currently short on space. At present, the center still houses some classes in the Ardmore City Schools’ administration building.

Each participant must fundraise $1,000 before they can rappel down the side of the building on June 22.

“You can rappel down the building, you can raise a sponsorship, you can recruit someone else to do that, you can help someone who wants to do it, you could volunteer for the event, you and your business could sponsor the event, or you could point us to possible sponsors,” Maher said.

Board member Keith King has volunteered to rappel down the building, and has already raised his sponsorship money, and Maher plans to rappel down as well. At the time of publication, other participants include Mita Bates, Sabrina Reeder, Marcus Cunningham and a team from First National Bank & Trust Company.

“We have a few people who are still considering,” Maher said.

Each rappeler’s crowdfunding campaign can be found at https://bit.ly/2GqvImw.