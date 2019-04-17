OKLAHOMA CITY – The Tecumseh Savages jumped to a 5-0 lead after two innings, but were unable to hang on to the lead, dropping a 6-5 decision to Heritage Hall Tuesday evening.

The Savages' first runs came on a Kane Ainesworth single that scored Gage Boatman and Jayden Shafer.

Kainan Ryan later drove in Ainesworth on a single, giving Tecumseh a 3-0 advantage after the first inning.

In the second frame, Shafter drove in Boatman with a single to right field.

Ainesworth brought Caleb Kelsey home on a sacrifice fly.

Heritage Hall scored one run in the third, fourth and fifth innings. They scored three in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off victory.

Shafer led the team in hits going 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Ainesworth drove in a team-high three runs. He went 1 for 3 at the plate and scored once.

Tristin Anthony pitched a complete game for Tecumseh. He gave up four earned runs and struck out four.

Tecumseh (21-8) travels to Bristow Thursday.