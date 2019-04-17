McLOUD – The McLoud Redskins picked up a 9-3 victory over Bethel Tuesday.
Koalton Keller went 2 for 3 from the leadoff spot. The senior catcher drove in two and scored twice.
Damien Dye went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Caden Owens finished with two hits and two runs scored.
Jaxton Pennington earned the win for McLoud. Pennington pitched a complete game and struck out four.
Jaylon Gordon started for Bethel. He received the loss after going 5 innings. Seth Jackson pitched one inning of relief. Jackson gave up three earned runs and struck out two.
Cameron Egger hit a solo homer for Bethel’s lone run.
The teams squared off Monday with Bethel earning a 2-1 victory.
McLoud (7-17) entertains Dale Thursday.
Bethel (11-13) travels to Konowa next Monday and wraps up the regular season at home against Wewoka next Tuesday.