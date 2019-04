Laurie Walters, 58, of Shawnee, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Monday, April 22, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Travis Hurst, Faithco Church in Shawnee, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

